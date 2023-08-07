Monday PM Forecast: heat streak unlikely to let up, trending dry

As last week wrapped up, there were glimpses of hope for a little better chance of rain and slightly less afternoon heat early this week. However, those signals have lessened and triple digits will remain a possibility each day while precipitation is at a minimum.

An *EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING* will be in effect Tuesday from 11am to 7pm for the entire Storm Station Forecast Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees are expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Mainly clear skies will prevail overnight with continued warm and stuffy conditions. Low temperatures will likely fail to leave the 80s for the record setting 17th time this year. More triple digit heat is possible on Tuesday. Plenty of early sunshine will drive high temperatures into the upper 90s and low 100s. Adding in seasonably high humidity will result in feels-like temperatures over 113 degrees at times between late morning and late afternoon. There is a shot at a cooling shower or thunderstorm for a few neighborhoods, but most will miss rain.

Up Next: Wednesday through Friday will bring hot and dry conditions for kids going back to school. Make sure students are hydrated, taking it easy at recess (f outside) and not standing at the bus stop for too long. Thermometers will race through the 80s and into the 90s during the morning hours and ultimately top out near 100 degrees each afternoon. The heat index will continue to reach alert criteria, making it to at least 107 degrees each day and possibly as high at 118 degrees at times. Daily rain coverage looks to stay at 10 percent or less.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean, there are no active storms. Tropical development is not expected over the next seven days.

--Josh

