Monday PM Forecast: frosty start to week, trending warmer into Christmas

After a chilly start to the week, temperatures will gradually moderate. Unsettled weather enters the forecast, as we move into the holiday weekend.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight will be clear and chilly. With drying air, light northeast winds and empty skies, low temperatures will easily sink into the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible, especially north and east of Baton Rouge. Tomorrow will be crisp with high temperatures taking a run into the low 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine.

Up Next: A warming trend will kick into gear as we move into the middle of the week. High temperatures will recover to the mid 60s, which is average, on Wednesday and make it into the upper 60s by Thursday and Friday. Low temperatures will gradually move warmer as well from the 30s to the 40s to the 50s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday consecutively. Clouds will begin to increase on Thursday and really thicken on Friday. The end of the week will mark the beginning of a run of unsettled weather which will likely last right through Christmas. Some showers become possible late Friday and a few periods of rain will then be possible Saturday through Monday. A cold front may finally swing through and end the wet stretch early next week.

– Josh

