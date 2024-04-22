Monday PM Forecast: Enjoy the cooler temperatures, they will not last much longer

Although we received a break from the heat, that will not last for too much longer. The 80's will return tomorrow, with increasing temperatures throughout the week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Light winds and clear skies will allow for a quick dip in temperatures overnight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40's, so keep the jackets on standby. Another great day weather wise is expected tomorrow. Skies will stay mainly cloud free with plenty of sunshine. Although the humidity will still be low, highs will reach the lower 80's.

Up Next: A warming trend will take over the area as winds switch to a more southerly direction. Highs will be in the mid 80's on Wednesday, and the upper 80's by the end of the week. Some of these temperature values could be near record highs. Humidity levels will slowly increase as well, and it will be very noticeable over the weekend. Skies will be mostly, to partly sunny throughout the week and even into the weekend. This time period should stay dry as well, although there are some early indications of rain chances increasing early next week.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.