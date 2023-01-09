Monday PM Forecast: A short warmup before the next cold front

Temperatures will be climbing ahead of the next cold front.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Tonight, will be another chilly one with temperatures dropping into the mid-40s. It will be a bit humid and patchy fog will be possible late tonight into the morning drive on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon will have some passing clouds and temperatures warming to near 70°. You may notice the humidity climbing as we head into Wednesday.

Up Next: Temperatures into Wednesday morning will be warmer, near 60°. Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will make a run at 80° in the very sunny spots. Overnight lows will be bumped up into the low 60s heading into Thursday. Humidity will start to increase, and a stray shower will be possible on Wednesday ahead of the next big rainmaker. Thursday the next cold front will move in from the west. It will bring scattered showers and storms starting in the morning. Most areas will get a brief heavy downpour as it works through during the day. We are not tracking any severe potential but there may be a few rumbles of thunder. Showers will clear as the sun goes down. Temperatures on the other side of that front will be cooler. High temperatures on Friday will be capped in the 50s and temperatures will drop into the upper 30s heading into Saturday morning. The rest of the weekend is looking cool and dry with the next chance for showers back on Monday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

