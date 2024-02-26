Monday AM Forecast: Warm weather continues into the workweek, Cold front brings changes Wednesday

Two more days of spring-like weather before a bit of an unsettled weather pattern moves in. A cold front Wednesday cools temperatures on Thursday and welcomes back rain chances to the area.

Today & Tonight: The warming trend continues on Monday with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The day does start off a bit cool, near 50° for most around southern Louisiana, with clear skies. By lunchtime, temperatures quickly warm and combined with breezy conditions and mainly sunny skies, we will be dealing with another very nice day. Overnight tonight, clouds move in keeping temperatures in the 60s early Tuesday morning with breezy conditions continuing as well.

Up Next: Tuesday will record the warmest temperatures of the week, with a forecasted high of 84°, which also will flirt with the record high temperature of 85° (1962, 2011, 2021). During the day, we will see a mix of sun and clouds and winds on Tuesday will also be quiet breezy, sustained between 15-25mph with gusts of 30mph or greater. By Wednesday morning, while temperatures remain warm, we will begin to see a shift in weather conditions. As a stronger cold front inches towards the state, cloud cover increases greatly and spotty shower and storm activity is possible. Behind the front, Thursday will sport much cooler temperatures, with highs only reaching the mid-60s.

The unsettled weather pattern finishes out the week and continues into the weekend, with the exception of Thursday, spotty showers and storms are possible from Wednesday to Sunday with mainly cloudy conditions. The overall coverage with this system is still uncertain so make sure to check back in with the Storm Station daily for the latest information on this week's rainmaker.

- Emma Kate Cowan

