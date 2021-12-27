Monday AM Forecast: Rain returns to the forecast

The dry stretch ends but the warm stretch continues.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Happy Monday! Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and mild humidity. Tonight, will be clear and temperatures will drop only into the mid-60s.

Up Next: This same warm pattern will continue all week long. Afternoon temperatures will trend near 80 degrees with overnight lows in the mid-60s. By Tuesday afternoon there will be enough moisture in the area for scattered showers. About 40% of the viewing area is expected to get a shower. Rainfall totals will be minimal if you are in the areas that do see rain. On Wednesday afternoon, the showers that pop up may pack a punch with a brief heavy downpour, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. The area is under a marginal (1/5) risk for severe storms on Wednesday. This means that any storms that do develop could be strong or severe. Stay weather aware.

A chance for an afternoon shower continues into the weekend as we await the next cold front set for early next week. Sunday afternoon temperatures will max out in the 60s and temperatures will start to drop after that. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather—thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.