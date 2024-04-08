Monday AM Forecast: Clouds and scattered storms could impact Solar Eclipse viewing

Scattered showers and storms around today along with mostly cloudy conditions put a damper on any Solar Eclipse viewing hopefuls across southern Louisiana. More impactful weather arrives Wednesday as a strong storm system will move through the Capital Area.

Today & Tonight: Mainly cloudy and warm conditions early Monday will continue all day long. Some breaks in the overcast skies are possible and if they occur during the time of the eclipse, remember to only look at the phenomena with appropriate eye wear. Along with the clouds, scattered showers and storms during the afternoon could also rain on your plans. Of course, if you hear thunder, it is wise to step inside to avoid the dangers of lightning. Temperatures all day today will hangout in the 70's.

The mostly cloudy skies will persist overnight and keep temperatures mild, in the upper 60's, early Tuesday.

Up Next: As a frontal system stalls to our west Tuesday, the overcast, warm, and humid conditions will continue. Spotty showers are possible on Tuesday but by Wednesday, most of the Storm Station forecast area will see storm activity. As a cold front pushes through the state beginning early Wednesday, strong to severe weather is possible. The majority of southern Louisiana has been highlighted in an Enhanced (3/5) Risk for severe storm development. While all severe threats are possible with this system, damaging winds and tornadoes are of highest concern as of now. Around 2-3 in of rainfall could accumulate on Wednesday, with isolated flash flooding not out of the question. Make sure to prepare by turning weather alerts on and check back in with the Storm Station daily for the latest details.

Behind the storm threat, quiet weather with lots of sunshine will return by the end of the week and stick around into the weekend.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.