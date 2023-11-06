Monday AM Forecast: Above average temperatures continue with next possible rain maker in sight

Similar weather conditions from the weekend continue into the first half of the workweek. Expect warm afternoons with an increase in cloud cover. We are tracking a cold front that is set to arrive towards the end of the week that has the potential to bring rain and lower temperatures to southern Louisiana.

Today & Tonight: An increase in cloud cover is expected today and temperatures stay almost 10° above average in the mid-80s. Overnight, winds will take a more southerly direction and allow and uptick in moisture to move in. Temperatures will be a bit more mild in the upper 50s and there is a possibility of patchy fog for the next few morning commutes.

Up Next: We’ll see a mixture of clouds and sun through Wednesday, with both high and low temperatures running well above the “normal” values. We’ll begin to see a pattern shift by the end of the workweek. Cloud cover will increase on on Thursday. There is an outside chance for a late shower on Thursday evening, but better rain chances arrive on Friday.

For now, we’re forecasting about a 30% rain coverage on Friday as a cold front passes through the region. Highs on Friday will be closely tied to the timing of the frontal passage. Rain chances are a bit questionable on Saturday and Sunday. We’re leaning toward a drier scenario in the BR metro, with a spotty shower chance along the coast. However, next weekend is still at a range where the details can shift around. Should any changes arise, we at the Storm Station will let you know accordingly.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Tropics: As of Monday morning, there are no active tropical systems in the Atlantic basin, and no development is expected in the next week.

-- Emma Kate Cowan

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.