Man was reportedly involved in fight before being shot and killed near North Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Another deadly shooting was reported in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, the fifth deadly shooting reported within city limits in the past three days.

The shooting was reported around 3:40 p.m. at the corner of Wilmot Street and Addison Street, near North Foster Drive. The victim, later identified as 35-year-old Christopher Jackson, died at the scene.

Police said Wednesday morning that Jackson was reportedly involved in a fight with another man before he was shot and killed.

This is a developing story.