Man shot to death in Baker overnight

By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - Authorities were called to a deadly shooting in Baker late Monday night. 

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Lavey Lane near Morvant Road. According to the Baker Police Department, a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a grassy area near a mobile home park. 

The coroner's office identified the victim as 24-year-old Jaylen Maiden. 

No other details about the shooting were available. 

This is a developing story.

