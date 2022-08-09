87°
Man arrested on 45 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13
BATON ROGUE - A man was arrested at his apartment Monday for 45 counts of distributing child pornography of children under 13.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 23-year-old Brandon Short was arrested at his apartment along Bluebonnet Boulevard on Monday.
If convicted, Short could go to prison for a minimum of 25 years without parole, probation or a suspended sentence.
