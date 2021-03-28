Man arrested in connection to death of 1-year-old baby

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a Baton Rouge man Sunday morning for the death of a 1-year-old girl.

Jonathan Dunn, 34, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the 4800 block Peerless Street in regards to a medical call around 11 p.m.

When officials arrived they found Ja'Leah Fontenot unresponsive with multiple bruises and a large burn on her back.

The baby was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Police said that Dunn is a family friend to the child's family.

Dunn was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 1st Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Cruelty to a juvenile.

No bond has been set for Dunn as of yet.