63°
Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in connection to death of 1-year-old baby
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a Baton Rouge man Sunday morning for the death of a 1-year-old girl.
Jonathan Dunn, 34, was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the 4800 block Peerless Street in regards to a medical call around 11 p.m.
When officials arrived they found Ja'Leah Fontenot unresponsive with multiple bruises and a large burn on her back.
The baby was transported to a local hospital where she later died.
Police said that Dunn is a family friend to the child's family.
Dunn was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on 1st Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Cruelty to a juvenile.
No bond has been set for Dunn as of yet.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
7-year-old girl wounded; one man dead in shooting on N. Foster Drive
-
Ochsner, Southern University team up for mass vaccination event
-
Minor wounded in N. Foster Drive shooting
-
FEMA offers funeral reimbursement in COVID-19 deaths
-
UPDATE: Testimony wraps for the day, LSU athletic director agrees to come...
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community