Gang Intelligence Unit arrests suspected drug dealer, recovers multiple drugs and $70,000

BATON ROUGE - The EBRSO Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit arrested a suspected drug dealer and seized multiple types of drugs.

Deputies enacted a search warrant Wednesday at an address on Aliquippa Street. The home was reportedly being used by K-Shon Ringo to conceal and distribute narcotics.

During the course of the warrant, agents seized fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana, amphetamine, and hydrocodone, as well as drug paraphernalia and over $70,000 from his residence on North Harco Drive.

Ringo was arrested for drug- and firearm-related charges as well as for the operation of a drug lab.