Latest Weather Blog
Man accused of causing at least $75,000 of damage to T-Mobile tower off Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man who they say caused at least $75,000 of damage to a T-Mobile tower off Old Hammond Highway, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
Arrest documents say Paul Gregory, 53, broke into the tower early Friday morning to steal copper wires.
Deputies were alerted by a complainant that an alarm at the tower and that the tower went down. When officials got on scene, wires were cut with sections missing and wires were also cut out of panels. Multiple personal items were left at the scene, and deputies said Paul's fingerprints were on copper still left on the scene.
The stolen copper was valued at $2,000 but is unusable; the entire tower has to be replaced as a result. Officials didn't have an exact estimate for the cost of the damage, but told deputies it would be a minimum of $75,000.
Trending News
Gregory was booked for unauthorized entry of critical infrastructure, theft, criminal damage to critical infrastructure and resisting an officer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Inaugural Port Allen Rodeo
-
SU Human Jukebox gets ready to face off against JSU Sonic Boom...
-
2une In Previews: Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home hosting grief...
-
Business leaders partner with organization for second-chance hiring forum for former inmates
-
70 for 70: Kitty Kimball made history as first woman on La....
Sports Video
-
New Pointe Coupee stadium to be named after Patrick Queen
-
LSU football to face Arkansas, Ole Miss and Texas A&M in new...
-
LSU will not play Alabama yearly in SEC's new 9-game conference football...
-
WATCH: Brian Kelly previews LSU-Ole Miss game in Oxford
-
Ju'Juan Johnson makes most of opportunity