Malcolm Byron - Meteorologist

Malcolm Byron is a North Carolina native who developed a passion for the weather at an early age. It all started with a fear of tornadoes. Learning simple facts about the weather was an initial coping mechanism, but it was not 100% effective. Everything changed on April 16th, 2011 when North Carolina experienced one of its worst tornado outbreaks. A tornado tore through the town adjacent to his hometown, and Malcolm has been awe-inspired by the power of mother nature ever since.

Malcolm comes to us from KLKN-TV in Lincoln, Nebraska where he had the opportunity to cover everything from tornado outbreaks to blizzards.



Before moving to Nebraska, Malcolm attended North Carolina State University and graduated at the top of his class in 2021 with a Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology. During his college tenure, Malcolm interned at the National Weather Service forecast office in Raleigh, NC. He also has experience coordinating weather balloon launches during extreme weather events to provide critical information to forecasters.



In his spare time, Malcolm enjoys disc golf, running, formulating puns, and watching NC State and LSU sports.