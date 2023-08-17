Balin Rogers- Meteorologist

Balin Rogers grew up in Denham Springs, Louisiana, where he became very accustomed to the wild Louisiana weather. He has always loved the weather ever since he was a kid. One of his earliest memories was looking out of a window as Hurricane Katrina passed. This passion for weather led him to pursuing a meteorology degree. In May 2023, he received a bachelor's degree in meteorology from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Another passion he has is people. He has always loved helping out people and one way he did that was through participating in community outreaches with his local church. There was one key moment when he realized he wanted to use that passion of helping people and make that a job. This came from his personal experience from the Rolling Fork, MS tornado in 2023.

Balin was one of the first on the scene after this devastating tornado hit the town of Rolling Fork. He assisted with search and rescue for hours, helping pull people out of destroyed houses. After witnessing the destruction first hand, he realized that he had the duty to protect and warn people of the hazards of weather at all cost. This drove him to eventually joining the broadcast industry to be there for the local community.

Balin currently lives in Walker, Louisiana. He also has many passions besides the weather. Some of those include fishing in his spare time and also playing the piano and drums.