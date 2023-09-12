Emma Kate Cowan - Meteorologist

Emma Kate Cowan was born and raised in Rome, Georgia where she has been captivated by what happens in the sky since a young age. From the early years of elementary school you could find Emma Kate any morning waking up extra early to watch the weather team on her local news. The idea of being able to study the weather and keep people safe from the incredible power of the atmosphere has always been a goal of hers.

Emma Kate graduated from the University of Georgia in August 2023 with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences and now lives in Baton Rouge. When not watching a radar or a beautiful sunset, you can find EK cheering on any Georgia sports team, getting a workout in, by the pool with a good book in hand or trying a new restaurant with some friends!