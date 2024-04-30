DOTD accidentally installs wrong traffic signal at Florida, Sherwood Forest intersection

BATON ROUGE - An intersection along Florida Boulevard has gone through several changes recently after LaDOTD accidentally installed the wrong type of traffic signal.

The left turn signal at the intersection of Florida and Sherwood Forest Boulevard was supposed to be upgraded with a new signal this year. When DOTD went to change it February, officials say a flashing yellow arrow was "inadvertently installed."

Numerous state and local efforts have led to the installation of this type of signal across Louisiana.

By March, the traffic light was replaced again with a three-arrow signal.

Read the full statement from DOTD below:

"Each intersection is treated as unique. When it comes to traffic controls, sometimes a signal is best, or a stop sign, or a roundabout. At the Sherwood-Florida intersection, our district traffic engineering office recommended there be a green arrow (protected left) only. Not yield, like a green ball or flashing yellow was recommended because of factors related to traffic volumes and past crash history. A flashing yellow was installed inadvertently, but was quickly removed because of the previous recommendation from the district traffic office."

The mix-up is an isolated incident, and DOTD says there are no plans to remove any other flashing yellow arrow signals at this time.