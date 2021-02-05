Dr. Josh Eachus - Chief Meteorologist

Dr. Josh Eachus is the chief meteorologist for WBRZ. Since joining WBRZ, Josh has covered multiple tornado outbreaks, a few winter weather events and the Great Flood of 2016.

Josh received his Ph.D. from Louisiana State University in December 2017. Josh’s research and expertise are in effective communication of weather, especially during high impact events such as hurricanes, floods and tornadoes. Josh has been chosen to recommend best practices to field leaders at meteorological conferences around the United States, including the American Meteorological Society and the National Weather Association.



Locally, Josh spearheaded, WBRZ’s “Dog Days of Summer” in an effort to care for displaced dogs. Josh has also served on various panels around the region to discuss the effectiveness of social media in weather. Regionally, he launched the Integrated Warning Team—a bi-annual conference that assembles the National Weather Service, Emergency Managers, and local media to improve weather communication. Nationally, in addition to numerous conference presentations, Josh has contributed to wxshift.com and created thewxsocial.com, a blog site dedicated to better weather communication.

Josh grew up in Aston, Pennsylvania where a fear of thunderstorms grew into a respect and curiosity about weather. He went on to study at California University of Pennsylvania and earned a B.S. degree in Meteorology and an M.S. degree in Sports Management. While there, Josh participated in a two-week-long summer storm chase across the country for credited coursework.



Josh’s first job was as a meteorologist and reporter at WTOV9 in Steubenville, Ohio/ Wheeling, West Virginia, where he was a member of the Associated Press (AP) award winning best "Team of Meteorologists". During that time, Josh also worked as an adjunct professor with the Bethany College Department of Communications.



Josh joined WBRZ in September 2013, and soon after received the National Weather Association Broadcast Meteorologist seal of approval. In 2014, he would receive another AP award for “Best Team Weather Coverage in Louisiana” for efforts during the January 2014 Winter storm alongside Pat Shingleton. Later that year, he was recognized for one of the best Twitter accounts in the area by the Baton Rouge Social Media Association—where he occasionally serves as an expert panelist and speaker. Then in 2015, the AP voted Josh as the “Best Weathercast” in Baton Rouge.



“I’m proud to work for WBRZ. My values, our values, remain to be there for this community on and off the air, first, before, during and after severe weather. I aim to provide the area with accurate, scientifically sound weather information, but different from most meteorologists, I root for people and not storms. My educational background provides a proven method of bringing weather information with an empowering, life-saving delivery on-air and on digital media. It’s a cutting-edge blend of science and communication. That’s what WBRZ is all about—innovating new trends as the local news game changes,” said Josh. "I have a passion for weather and can't help but share my passion. The greatest compliment I receive from members of the community is not just that they enjoy my weather forecasts, but that they learned something about weather from watching me."



Josh lives in East Baton Rouge Parish with his wife, Jaimee, and dog, Doug. In his spare time, he enjoys golfing, running and watching college football. While not as popular here in Louisiana, Josh is a huge hockey fan and rarely misses a game featuring his hometown Philadelphia Flyers.

TWITTER: @DrJoshWX

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Josh Eachus, Ph.D.

Email: jeachus@wbrz.com