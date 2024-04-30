82°
Baton Rouge teenager arrested, allegedly called in bomb threat to South Carolina school
BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested and will be extradited after allegedly calling in a bomb threat to a South Carolina high school.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Trenton Brown called the Carolina Forest High School on Wednesday, April 24, and said there were bombs at the school. The campus was evacuated while law enforcement swept the campus. No bombs were found.
Police said
With assistance from the FBI and BRPD, Brown was arrested and charged with threatening the use of a destructive device. He will be extradited to South Carolina.
