Madison Cassidy becomes Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee with NLI to Southern Miss
In the afternoon at Parkview, 4 Eagles put pen to paper.
Trey Boucher will run track and field for the Ragin Cajuns of UL-Lafayette. For the first time ever, Parkview will have a beach volleyball signee in Madison Cassidy. She'll take her talents to the sands of Southern Miss. For the gridiron Eagles, Ian Pourciau signs with Navy who will be the only Louisiana native in the Midshipmen's 2021 class.
Maddie Watson fulfills a commitment she's had since 8th grade, heading off to Hammond to play softball for Southeastern.
