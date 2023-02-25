LSUPD: Man allegedly beat woman, threatened her and another victim with gun

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested by LSU campus police Friday after he allegedly beat a woman then threatened her and another person with a gun.

According to the LSU Police Department, officers responded to a report of assault on Thursday. Arrest documents were unclear as to where exactly the crime took place.

Upon arrival, a woman told police that her and 20-year-old Jacobby Anderson got into an argument and that he beat her, showing them marks and bruises she said were from the battery.

A second woman then told officers that when she heard the commotion and went into the room with Anderson and the first victim, he pulled out a gun and started threatening to kill them both.

Detectives spoke with Anderson the next day. He denied having a firearm and that he ever put his hands on the first woman.

Shortly after, the Southern University Police Department contacted LSUPD to tell them they heard a conversation between Anderson and the two victims in which he admitted to lying to detectives and said he was "a born liar." Anderson also allegedly told the first victim that she was "done."

LSU police took Anderson into custody, and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of battery of a dating partner and aggravated assault with a firearm.