LSU women's basketball beats Samford 83-47, finishes non-conference play on 11 game winning streak

BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team wins their 11th straight game, beating Samford 83-47. The Lady Tigers improve to 12-1 on the season.

LSU dominated the boards, outrebounding the Bulldogs 53-39. LSU also won the battle in the paint outscoring Samford 40-23. LSU won all four quarters and never trailed during the game.

Senior Guard Jailin Cherry had a career-high with 22 points. Khayla Pointer had a near triple-double with 16 points, 11 boards, and eight assists.

“It was fun to be out there, it is my last season here, and my main thing this year was just having fun. My teammates found me, and I knocked down shots,” said Cherry on her career night.

The Lady Tigers will now get ready for SEC play. They will start on the road on Thursday against Georgia.

The nonconference is over,” said head coach Kim Mulkey. “Flush it. 12-1. The only better is if you’d have gone 13-0. But it means nothing at this point. We want to finish in the upper half of this league, get to the NCAA Tournament, and every night is just going to be a battle.”