LSU Tiger hoops rallies to beat Liberty 74-58

The LSU Tiger basketball team won their third game in a row as they weathered a rough first half of play to beat Liberty 74-58 on Monday night in the Maravich Center.

LSU struggled to start the game against a tough Liberty defense, but it was LSU's defense that helped spark a second-half turnaround as the Tigers forced 21 Flame turnovers helping to score 23 points off those miscues.

Halfway through the second half the Tigers put together a 11-0 run to wrestle control of the game away from the Flames. Senior forward Darius Days helped lead the turnaround as he poured in 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half.

LSU had four Tigers in double figures as Efton Reid posted 13, and both Xavier Pinson and Eric Gaines poured in ten points apiece.

The LSU Tigers also turned up the heat defensively as they held the Flames to nine baskets on 21 attempts, eight fewer attempts than they had in the first half.

LSU will be back in action on Thursday night when the Tigers host McNeese.