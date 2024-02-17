42°
LSU softball head coach Beth Torina reaches 500th LSU win as No. 12 LSU beats Oklahoma State

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - No. 12 LSU achieved a number of historical highlights as they stay undefeated in a walk-off 7-6 win against No. 8 Oklahoma State, including head coach Beth Torina's 500th win at LSU.

Torina became the second coach in program history to reach 500 wins, meaning she is now 27 wins away from passing LSU Hall of Fame Coach Yvette Girouard (526-171-1) as the program’s most winningest coach. 

The Tigers’ walk-off victory marks the first time since 2011 that LSU posted back-to-back walk-off victories, dating back to the first two games of the series against No.1 Alabama in 2011.

