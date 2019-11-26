LSU remains #1 in AP poll after defeating Arkansas

59°
Sunday, November 24 2019
BATON ROUGE - LSU will remain the number one AP team in the county following their win over Arkansas.

The Tigers have been the top ranked team since week 8 when they defeated Auburn. LSU is also the top ranked team in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

The latest CFP rankings come out Tuesday night. 

