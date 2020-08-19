80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Football puts on the pads for practice

2 hours 48 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 August 19, 2020 7:56 PM August 19, 2020 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble

The LSU Tigers threw on their shoulder pads for the first time this fall as they hit the practice field for the third time this week.

The video clip is attached where you can see LSU work on individual and team drills on Wednesday afternoon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days