LSU Finishes #11 in Nation in Final DIrector's Cup Standings for 2018-19

BATON ROUGE – A national runner-up finish in gymnastics and third place national finishes in men’s indoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field and beach volleyball, helped propel LSU to a No. 11 finish in the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup for the 2018-19 athletic season.

It’s the highest finish for LSU in the Director’s Cup in a decade when the Tigers placed No. 9 nationally following the 2008-09 season.

LSU also finished second-highest among all Southeastern Conference schools with Florida leading the league at No. 3. Other SEC teams in the Top 25 include Kentucky at No. 14, Texas A&M at No. 15, Georgia at No. 21, South Carolina No. 22, Arkansas No. 23, and Tennessee No. 25.

Stanford won the Director’s Cup for the 25th time, while Michigan finished second.

The Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships. Schools can earn points in up to 19 sports for the final standings.

LSU earned points in 16 in sports with gymnastics picking up 90 points for its national runner-up finish. The Tigers added 85 points in both men’s indoor track and field and women’s outdoor track and field for their third place NCAA finish in those sports. Football picked up 72 points for its No. 7 final national ranking in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The following is a look at the points each LSU sport scored along with its national finish in NCAA Championship events:

Sport Directors’ Cup Points NCAA Finish

Gymnastics 90 No. 2

Women’s Outdoor Track 85 No. 3

Men’s Indoor Track 85 No. 3

Football 72 No. 7 (in Coaches Poll)

Men’s Outdoor Track 72 No. 7

Men’s Basketball 64 No. 9 (NCAA Sweet 16)

Baseball 64 No. 9 (NCAA Super Regional)

Softball 64 No. 9 (NCAA Super Regional)

Women’s Indoor Track 57.33 No. 15

Beach Volleyball 55 No. 3

Men’s Golf 51.5 No. 22 (NCAA Championships)

Women’s Tennis 50 No. 17 (NCAA Second Round)

Women’s Soccer 50 No. 17 (NCAA Second Round)

Men’s Swimming/Diving 48 No. 26

Women’s Swimming/Diving 44 No. 30

Women’s Golf 35 No. 38 (NCAA Regionals)