LSU Finishes #11 in Nation in Final DIrector's Cup Standings for 2018-19

4 hours 13 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, June 29 2019 Jun 29, 2019 June 29, 2019 1:14 AM June 29, 2019 in Sports
Source: LSU Athletics
By: Matthew Trent

BATON ROUGE – A national runner-up finish in gymnastics and third place national finishes in men’s indoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field and beach volleyball, helped propel LSU to a No. 11 finish in the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup for the 2018-19 athletic season.

 

It’s the highest finish for LSU in the Director’s Cup in a decade when the Tigers placed No. 9 nationally following the 2008-09 season.

 

LSU also finished second-highest among all Southeastern Conference schools with Florida leading the league at No. 3. Other SEC teams in the Top 25 include Kentucky at No. 14, Texas A&M at No. 15, Georgia at No. 21, South Carolina No. 22, Arkansas No. 23, and Tennessee No. 25.

 

Stanford won the Director’s Cup for the 25th time, while Michigan finished second.

 

The Learfield IMG College Directors' Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution's finish in NCAA Championships. Schools can earn points in up to 19 sports for the final standings.

 

LSU earned points in 16 in sports with gymnastics picking up 90 points for its national runner-up finish. The Tigers added 85 points in both men’s indoor track and field and women’s outdoor track and field for their third place NCAA finish in those sports. Football picked up 72 points for its No. 7 final national ranking in the USA Today Coaches poll.

 

The following is a look at the points each LSU sport scored along with its national finish in NCAA Championship events:

 

Sport                                                     Directors’ Cup Points                     NCAA Finish

Gymnastics                                         90                                                           No. 2

Women’s Outdoor Track               85                                                           No. 3

Men’s Indoor Track                         85                                                           No. 3

Football                                                72                                                           No. 7  (in Coaches Poll)

Men’s Outdoor Track                      72                                                           No. 7

Men’s Basketball                               64                                                           No. 9 (NCAA Sweet 16)

Baseball                                                64                                                           No. 9 (NCAA Super Regional)

Softball                                                 64                                                           No. 9 (NCAA Super Regional)

Women’s Indoor Track                   57.33                                                      No. 15

Beach Volleyball                                55                                                           No. 3

Men’s Golf                                           51.5                                                        No. 22 (NCAA Championships)

Women’s Tennis                               50                                                           No. 17 (NCAA Second Round)

Women’s Soccer                                50                                                           No. 17 (NCAA Second Round)

Men’s Swimming/Diving             48                                                           No. 26

Women’s Swimming/Diving       44                                                           No. 30

Women’s Golf                                    35                                                           No. 38 (NCAA Regionals)

 

