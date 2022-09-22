87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU facing discipline for alleged recruiting violations; NCAA announcement coming Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The NCAA's disciplinary committee is expected to announce possible punishment Thursday regarding recruiting violations at LSU Athletics. 

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions will make the announcement at noon via a streamed news conference. Sports Illustrated reported Thursday that the announcement was not related to the widely covered controversy involving LSU Basketball and former hoops coach Will Wade.

The infractions being ruled on instead were said to revolve around a member of the LSU Football coaching staff who was fired last year. 

The LSU Athletics department was informed earlier this year that the NCAA was investigating allegations involving the basketball team's recruiting practices and then-head coach Will Wade. Wade was fired shortly afterward, paving the way for LSU to hire Matt McMahon as its new coach.

Accusations that Wade was offering money to influence potential basketball recruits were featured in an HBO docuseries that aired in 2020, including a recorded phone call where Wade allegedly discussed making an offer to sign Javonte Smart, a highly coveted high school prospect. 

