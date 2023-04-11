LSU, Coach O betting on Matt Canada to beat Bama

Baton Rouge, LA - During the Tigers 6-year losing streak to the Tide, LSU's offense has been held in check, struggling like most teams do to put up points against Alabama. Last season, LSU went scoreless, fighting to just get over one hundred yards of total offense, with just 33 on the ground between Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice. But 2017 adds a new formula to this rivalry: it's called the "Matt Canada effect." During the Tigers 3-game winning streak, with all the motions, shifts, jet sweeps and deep shots, the Tiger offense is averaging 28 points and over 400 yards per game. But this Saturday night against Alabama is where Coach Orgeron hopes this new offense and his new coordinator pays off the most.

"One of the reasons I hired Matt because all the shifts and formations and stuff that I would think would give Alabama problems," said Coach Orgeron, "Obviously he spent all week last week on his game plan. But it all starts with blocking those guys up front. I mean, you can have the best play called in the world, but if you can't block those guys up front, it's not going to work.

"I mean this is a different offense filled with a bunch of moving parts, shifts and motions, which on film it looks like they don't like it too much," added LSU F-back Foster Moreau,"But they are a good football team that we're going to have to fight our butts off to get a W."

"I know we have a better plan this year. Be able to run the ball in spots, be able to throw the ball and move the ball. Obviously scoring points against these guys is very tough. I think he's going to do a very good job of managing the game and taking shots when he can."

This is a game where Matt Canada can earn his $1.5 million paycheck, where the Tigers haven't put up 200 yards on the Tide since 2014.