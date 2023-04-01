LSU baseball loses to Tennessee 14-7 in game 3

76°
1 hour 35 minutes 50 seconds ago Saturday, April 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team lost to Tennessee 14-7 in game three, but still won the series 2-1. It's the first time since 2013 that the Tigers have won their first three series to start SEC play.

It was a rough first inning for LSU, pitcher Thatcher Hurd gave up three runs before even recording an out. Hurd was replaced with Riley Cooper in the first. Tennessee scored 10 runs in the first two innings. The Tigers fought back with a chance to make this a game with the bases loaded in the sixth, but Cade Beloso struck out to end the inning. 

Dylan Crews had a good game at the plate, going four-for-four with three RBIs. The Tigers are now 24-4 on the season, and will face Nicholls State on Tuesday at the Box. 

