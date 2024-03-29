LSU Baseball looking to bounce back against Arkansas Friday

Courtesy: LSU Baseball

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - After losing the first game of the series to Arkansas on Thursday, LSU baseball is looking to redeem themselves in game two.

They have a good chance to do just that by starting Luke Holman on the mound who is arguably the best pitcher on LSU's staff.

Holman has an ERA is 0.78 through six games. He has also struck out 56 batters during that time.

The pitching may help, but LSU's bats need to get hot quickly to hold off the Razorbacks.

LSU and Arkansas get started at 7:00 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. The game will be on the SEC Network.