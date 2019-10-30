Louisiana's students rank among top ten, nationwide, for improvement in reading and math

BATON ROUGE - An organization known as the nation's report card on U.S. education rankings has given Louisiana students an A+ in several key areas.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) measures the reading and math proficiency of students across the U.S. and individual states. And according to the NAEP, Louisiana not only ranks number one in the nation for improvement in eighth-grade math, but has also earned a spot among the country's top ten states for most improved on each of the four NAEP tests.

Louisiana State Superintendent of Education John White released a statement regarding Louisiana's NAEP results, saying, "This is further evidence that Louisiana's children are as smart and capable as any in America. When we raise expectations for students and support our teachers, we will see progress. It is critical that we keep the progress going."

Click here to view a summary of Louisiana's NAEP results.