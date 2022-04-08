Longtime state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson steps down, cites gambling addiction & depression

NEW ORLEANS - State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, announced her resignation from the Legislature Friday.

Peterson formerly represented District 5, including Jefferson and Orleans Parishes. In a statement Friday, she cited struggles with depression and gambling addiction as reasons for stepping down.

Read the full statement below:

"Since 1999, I’ve had the privilege to serve as a member of the Louisiana Legislature offering passionate and vigorous advocacy on behalf of the people of this great state. I am hopeful that my decades of service have had a positive impact on the lives of those for whom I have fought. I truly believe I have helped to advance our beloved state forward. I am proud of my years of service in Baton Rouge and sincerely thank my constituents for giving me the opportunity to represent their interests. I am also very grateful for all of the personal and professional support I have received from my colleagues, legislative staff, advocates, friends and family.

As I’ve previously shared, I have personally struggled with depression and a gambling addiction for the entirety of my legislative career; in fact, it has been close to 30 years. At this time, I must place all of my energy on my own mental health and personal well-being, and therefore have tendered my resignation effective immediately.

Today, I am truly blessed to have the things that are most important in life: a loving relationship with my God and my family. I will be focused on my recovery and will continue to address those challenges resulting from my addiction. It is my intention to continue my service in the months and years to come in an area that will help others avoid the devastation, guilt, shame and pain of this insidious disease.

I humbly ask for prayers and support as I continue my journey of recovery and redemption. God Bless the State of Louisiana."