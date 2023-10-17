Livingston Parish lifts burn ban, joining handful of other capital area parishes

A large grassfire burns in Livingston Parish on Aug. 25, one of several reported throughout the summer.

The Livingston Parish government has lifted its parish-wide burn ban, joining a handful of others in the capital area to do so after getting the OK from the state.

Livingston Parish will officially lift the ban starting 6 p.m. Tuesday. Other parishes to do so in the region include Ascension, Iberville, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana parishes.

It come weeks after the Louisiana Fire Marshal's Office announced it was allowing parishes to opt out of the ban, which was enforced throughout the state's historically hot summer.