Livingston Parish contractor arrested for home improvement fraud from Ida
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man was arrested Wednesday for contractor fraud dating back to Sept. 9, 2021, after Hurricane Ida.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Chester Lempitsky was charged with home improvement fraud after being contracted to fix hurricane damage.
Lempitsky was released on a $25,000 bond Wednesday.
