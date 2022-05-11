89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston Parish contractor arrested for home improvement fraud from Ida

Wednesday, May 11 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man was arrested Wednesday for contractor fraud dating back to Sept. 9, 2021, after Hurricane Ida. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Chester Lempitsky was charged with home improvement fraud after being contracted to fix hurricane damage. 

Lempitsky was released on a $25,000 bond Wednesday. 

