Letter nearly derailed home sale, 2 On Your Side helped solve trouble

BATON ROUGE - Time was running out for a homeowner trying to sell their house, but a call to 2 On Your Side helped solve her dilemma.

Robin and Larry Kelly feared they would miss their closing date. The 2016 flood came back to haunt them, almost delaying their plans. Then, someone saw their plea for help.

"I'm so excited to go on and start our new chapter of our life," said Robin Kelly.

The last few items are going into boxes and movers arrived Thursday morning to pack them up and bring them to Iowa, where the Kellys are moving to. The couple's closing on their Baton Rouge home is this week, but the sale of their house almost fell through when a city letter nearly prevented them from selling the house.

The Kelly's title company said a Substantial Damage Determination letter was attached to their title paperwork. The city started mailing the letters out in 2021 and the Kellys thought it had already been appealed and taken care of. The letter would prevent the buyer from doing work on the house.

"He couldn't remodel, he couldn't put a pool in," said Robin.

Soon after 2 On Your Side interviewed the Kellys, an anonymous consultant reached out to help. Within a couple of days the letter was taken care of.

"He was our guardian angel, he really was," said Robin.

She had all but lost hope. Now the future is looking much brighter.

The Kellys close on their house in Iowa next week. More than 1,700 Substantial Damage Determination letters were mailed to residents in East Baton Rouge Parish.