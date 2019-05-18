Landon Marceaux leads LSU past Auburn to win series

BATON ROUGE- Freshman right handed pitcher Landon Marceaux threw a career high 7 strikeout in seven innings as LSU took the series against Auburn 4-1 Friday night.

LSU improves to 34-21 overall while Auburn drops to 31-23 on the year.

Marceaux held Auburn to one run on two hits and didn't give up a walk.

“The most thrilling thing, maybe in a long time, was the effort of Landon Marceaux,” head coach Paul Mainieri said. “To see a young kid under these conditions tonight, a lot of pressure on him, he went out and absolutely dominated the game. I think we would have seen him pitch like that several times during the regular season had he not dealt with arm soreness. Now he's feeling healthy, and he's developing because he's getting opportunities to go out there and pitch. He could have continued, but I decided to take him because seven innings of outstanding baseball was enough. He's got to come back on short rest if we're fortunate enough to win on Tuesday.”

Marceaux was helped by the Tiger bats who scores five runs on nine hits. Fellow freshman Cade Beloso led the way going 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs.

A four-run fourth and a Beloso RBI in the eighth helped LSU secure the Game 2 win and the series!



Up next, LSU will look for the sweep against Auburn on Saturday. First pitch from Alex Box Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m.