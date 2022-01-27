Lady Tiger hoops earns respect in early seeding from NCAA

The NCAA Selection Committee projected the LSU Lady Tiger basketball team as the 12th overall seed in their first of three in-season projections of the top 16 programs in the country on ESPN Thursday evening.

“Even though we are 46 days from Selection Sunday, this first reveal allowed the committee to dig into the games played to date and not only helped to identify those teams that were in the top 16 but also those teams to watch closely as the season progresses,” said Nina King, vice president, director of athletics at Duke and chair of the Division I Women’s Basketball Committee. “We will continue watching hundreds of games over the coming weeks as we ready for selections in early March.”

The show of respect nearing the halfway mark of the SEC schedule shows that not only LSU is on the right track, but that should they stay with that seed or improve upon it, the Tigers would host the first and second rounds of NCAA play at home in the Maravich Center.

More information from a school release can be found below:

In Head Coach Kim Mulkey’s first season leading the Tigers, LSU is at 17-3 and is off to its best start in 15 years. The Tigers boast the top scoring offense in the SEC and have been ranked for eight consecutive weeks.

LSU is gearing up to face Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena at 7:30 p.m. CT Thursday night on the SEC Network in a game that marks the halfway point of the Tigers’ conference schedule. The Tigers will return to the PMAC on Sunday to host Kentucky at 1 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

LSU has played host to the NCAA women’s first and second rounds six times since 2004, doing so in 2004, ’08, ’09, ‘12, ‘13 and most recently in 2014.

Top-16 Projected Seeds

South Carolina Stanford NC State Tennessee

Louisville Indiana Texas Arizona

Michigan Iowa State UConn LSU