Judge expected to make ruling in St. George trial this month

BATON ROUGE - A judge will decide in the coming weeks whether St. George is allowed to splinter off from Baton Rouge and become its own city, though the protracted legal fight is expected drag on even after that decision is made.

Both sides of the dispute rested their cases Wednesday, leaving it in the hands of Judge Martin Coady. He is expected to make a ruling in the next two weeks.

The proposal to split St. George from the rest of the capital city was approved during 2019's fall election with a 54-percent vote. Since then, the effort to enact that separation has been held up in the ongoing legal battle.

"There's no plan. That's why we're here today," Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, who's suing to stop the split, said during the trial last week.

Broome said she wasn't challenging the vote to create a new city, but argued that she needs to know how the new city will affect her parish.

"We're nervous, we're excited," St. George spokesperson Andrew Murrell said after the item passed in 2019. "It's a long time coming for us. We're very excited to finally have our chance to have a final say in this matter."

Though the judge's decision is imminent, the long-running dispute is likely still far from over, with either side prepared to appeal the decision if it's not to their liking.