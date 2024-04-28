72°
Josh Pearson hits walk-off, LSU baseball wins game two against Auburn
BATON ROUGE - Josh Pearson sent LSU baseball fans home happy Saturday night.
The outfielder hit a walk-off single to propel LSU to a 3-2 victory over Auburn. LSU has won three straight SEC games after starting the season 4-13 in conference play.
Luke Holman pitched well for LSU, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing just two runs on two Auburn hits.
Tommy White and Jared Jones hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning.
LSU (28-16) goes for their first SEC series sweep this season on Sunday at 1 p.m.
