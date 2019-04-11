Javonte Smart, Emmitt Williams latest Tigers to declare for NBA Draft

UPDATE: Freshman forward Emmitt Williams has announced plan to declare for the NBA Draft.

He's the fifth Tiger to do so in two weeks.

****

BATON ROUGE - Javonte Smart, the player entangled in the ongoing controversy surrounding LSU basketball coach Will Wade, is leaving the university after his freshman season.

Smart, who's been a key component of the Tigers throughout their NCAA Tournament run, announced he would declare for the NBA Draft through his Instagram account Thursday.

The freshman was briefly benched toward the end of the season after his name came up in reference to a potential recruiting scandal involving LSU Head Coach Will Wade.

Smart is the fourth LSU basketball player to announce plans to head to the pros in recent weeks. Naz Reid, Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays have all announced their impending exits since LSU fell in the NCAA Tournament last month.