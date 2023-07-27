I-110 northbound closed at Convention Street due to major vehicle fire

BATON ROUGE - I-110 is closed at Convention Street northbound due to a vehicle fire.

Emergency officials said the truck was an Amazon vehicle. There were no injuries, but fuel and debris from the truck began to fall over the side of the bridge, causing a large blaze to roar beneath I-110 for several minutes.

Use caution in the area.

WBRZ will ask the Department of Transportation and Development what the process will be for inspecting the bridge and when it will reopen.

Crews are actively fighting the fire - Watch the stream on WBRZ's YouTube channel

This is a developing story.