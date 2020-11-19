Hurricane Awareness Day

BATON ROUGE- The peak of Hurricane season is right around the corner and and everyone in Louisiana should have a plan. The National Hurricane Museum and Science Center is holding a Hurricane Awareness Day to make sure everyone is prepared in case disaster strikes.



The event will showcase exhibits and demonstrations by emergency responders. There will also be activities and interactive lessons for families to participate in.



Exhibition booths will show people in attendance what they should include in their hurricane preparedness kits.



Emergency Responder's Appreciation Day will also be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center on the same day. A memorial service will be held to honor fallen responders and various emergency response vehicles will be on display at the event.



Both events will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Saturday, September 26th. Hurricane Awareness Day begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 3:30 p.m.