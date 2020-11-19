75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hurricane Awareness Day

5 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, September 03 2015 Sep 3, 2015 September 03, 2015 9:32 AM September 03, 2015 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: Joe Hagan

BATON ROUGE- The peak of Hurricane season is right around the corner and and everyone in Louisiana should have a plan. The National Hurricane Museum and Science Center is holding a Hurricane Awareness Day to make sure everyone is prepared in case disaster strikes.

The event will showcase exhibits and demonstrations by emergency responders. There will also be activities and interactive lessons for families to participate in.

Exhibition booths will show people in attendance what they should include in their hurricane preparedness kits. 

Emergency Responder's Appreciation Day will also be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center on the same day. A memorial service will be held to honor fallen responders and various emergency response vehicles will be on display at the event.

Both events will be held at the Lake Charles Civic Center on Saturday, September 26th. Hurricane Awareness Day begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 3:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days