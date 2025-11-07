Honor U.S. veterans at these capital region Veterans Day events

BATON ROUGE — With Veterans Day coming up on November 11, see the following list of events in the capital region to honor veterans.

ASCENSION PARISH

Donaldsonville Veterans Day Parade - The parade will line up on Irma Boulevard and travel to Worthy Road, to Burnside Avenue, to Cornerview Road and end on Irma Boulevard

- 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

LSU Law Veterans 5K - Registration for the race is $40 for the public and $25 for service members and students; it will start at the LSU Golf Course; participants can walk, run or "ruck"

- 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8

Veterans Day at the Zoo - Veterans and active service members get free admission at the Baton Rouge Zoo for themselves and up to five guests

- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8



17th annual Veterans Day Flag-Raising Ceremony

-7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Regional Veterans Park behind Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main Street in Zachary

EAST FELICIANA PARISH

Feliciana Veteran's Park Celebration - Featured guest speaker General Russel Honore and live music from Vanessa and Tony Mendel

- 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 2009 Hwy. 10, Jackson, LA

Meet the Veterans - Hosted by the Clinton is Home Foundation, featuring food, fellowship, prizes and more

- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at The Green Door at H Mercantile in Clinton

IBERVILLE PARISH

Village of Gross Tete Veterans Day Ceremony

- 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, at 18185 Hwy. 77, Grosse Tete, LA



Iberville Salute to Veterans

-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Iberville Veterans Memorial, located at 23640 Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine

LVINGSTON PARISH

Walker Veterans Day Parade - The parade will begin in the Walker High School parking lot on the Burgess Avenue side, turn right from Burgess onto La. 447 South, turn right onto Florida Boulevard and end at Walker High School; there will be a free meal for veterans after the parade at Sidney Hutchinson Park

- 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8



Veterans Day Parade

- 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1,1, at North Live Oak Elementary School

POINTE COUPEE

Veterans Day Program

-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans' Monument in front of Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads

TANGIPAHOA PARISH

Centennial Military Banquet

-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the War Memorial Student Union Ballroom, located at 303 Union Avenue



Annual Veterans Day Lecture

-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the Student Union Theatre at Southeastern

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH

WBR Museum Veterans Celebration - Live music, food and craft vendors, military vehicle and an antique car show, exhibit tours and a performance by the National WWII Museum’s Victory Belles at 1:30 p.m.

- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9

WEST FELICIANA PARISH

Marine Tribute to General Robert Barrow on the 250th Anniversary of the Marine Corps

-9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville