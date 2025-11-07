Latest Weather Blog
Honor U.S. veterans at these capital region Veterans Day events
BATON ROUGE — With Veterans Day coming up on November 11, see the following list of events in the capital region to honor veterans.
ASCENSION PARISH
Donaldsonville Veterans Day Parade - The parade will line up on Irma Boulevard and travel to Worthy Road, to Burnside Avenue, to Cornerview Road and end on Irma Boulevard
- 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
LSU Law Veterans 5K - Registration for the race is $40 for the public and $25 for service members and students; it will start at the LSU Golf Course; participants can walk, run or "ruck"
- 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8
Veterans Day at the Zoo - Veterans and active service members get free admission at the Baton Rouge Zoo for themselves and up to five guests
- 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8
17th annual Veterans Day Flag-Raising Ceremony
-7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Regional Veterans Park behind Lane Regional Medical Center, 6300 Main Street in Zachary
EAST FELICIANA PARISH
Feliciana Veteran's Park Celebration - Featured guest speaker General Russel Honore and live music from Vanessa and Tony Mendel
- 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 2009 Hwy. 10, Jackson, LA
Meet the Veterans - Hosted by the Clinton is Home Foundation, featuring food, fellowship, prizes and more
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, at The Green Door at H Mercantile in Clinton
IBERVILLE PARISH
Village of Gross Tete Veterans Day Ceremony
- 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9, at 18185 Hwy. 77, Grosse Tete, LA
Iberville Salute to Veterans
-9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Iberville Veterans Memorial, located at 23640 Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine
LVINGSTON PARISH
Walker Veterans Day Parade - The parade will begin in the Walker High School parking lot on the Burgess Avenue side, turn right from Burgess onto La. 447 South, turn right onto Florida Boulevard and end at Walker High School; there will be a free meal for veterans after the parade at Sidney Hutchinson Park
- 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8
Veterans Day Parade
- 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1,1, at North Live Oak Elementary School
POINTE COUPEE
Veterans Day Program
-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans' Monument in front of Pointe Coupee General Hospital in New Roads
TANGIPAHOA PARISH
Centennial Military Banquet
-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, at the War Memorial Student Union Ballroom, located at 303 Union Avenue
Annual Veterans Day Lecture
-11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in the Student Union Theatre at Southeastern
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH
WBR Museum Veterans Celebration - Live music, food and craft vendors, military vehicle and an antique car show, exhibit tours and a performance by the National WWII Museum’s Victory Belles at 1:30 p.m.
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 9
WEST FELICIANA PARISH
Marine Tribute to General Robert Barrow on the 250th Anniversary of the Marine Corps
-9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 10, at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Francisville
