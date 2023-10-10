Highland Road Park Observatory will soon open doors for partial solar eclipse

BATON ROUGE - While stargazing is most often done at night, our nearest star (i.e. the Sun) will soon give us a good reason to stargaze during the daytime.

On Saturday, October 14th, a partial solar eclipse will occur across southeast Louisiana. This will be a nice spectacle to kick off the weekend, and the Highland Road Park Observatory will be hosting a free event to observe the eclipse.

It is important to remember that looking at the solar eclipse with the naked eye can do permanent eye damage. Even polarized sunglasses are not safe for sun-viewing. However, those at the Highland Road Park Observatory will be able to safely view the eclipse through various means.

The Observatory will also be selling solar viewers for $2 until supplies run out.

Visitors are welcomed starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, roughly 90 minutes before the partial eclipse begins in Baton Rouge. The eclipse will reach its peak around 12:05 p.m. before ending at 1:43 p.m..

The Observatory is located at 13800 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70810.