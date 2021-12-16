Governor says Lafayette judge should resign after viral racist video

LAFAYETTE - Governor John Bel Edwards said a Lafayette-area judge should resign amid public outcry stemming from a video in which she was heard using a racial slur.

In the video, which surfaced on social media this week, Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet and at least one other person could be heard shouting the n-word while watching surveillance video of a burglary that unfolded in her family's driveway.

One voice is heard saying, “And mom’s yelling n*****, n*****.” A woman then responds, “We have a n*****; it’s a n*****, like a roach.”

According to The Advocate, Odinet's attorney confirmed the judge was one of the people heard shouting the slur in the video.

Governor Edwards was asked whether Odinet should resign during his end-of-year address Thursday. Edwards said the judge should step down, adding that any African-American litigants whom end up in her court would likely seek her recusal.

"There is no official administration of justice if she stays on the bench," the governor said. "I believe she should resign. I hope she will conclude that for herself."

After the video circulated this week, Odinet defended herself in a statement saying that she took a sedative after the incident and that she had no recollection of the exchange heard in the video.

"My children and I were the victim of an armed burglary at our home. The police were called and the assailant was arrested. The incident shook me to my core and my mental state was fragile. I was a wreck and am still unable to sleep. I was given a sedative at the time of the video. I have zero recollection of the video and the disturbing language used during it. Anyone who knows me and my husband, knows this is contrary to the way we live our lives. I am deeply sorry and ask for your forgiveness and understanding as my family and I deal with the emotional aftermath of this armed burglary."

Odinet took a leave of absence after the video circulated and remains on unpaid leave as of Thursday.