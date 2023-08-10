Governor calls for board to take action amid influx of clemency requests from La.'s death row inmates

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards published a letter Wednesday calling for the state's Board of Pardons to hear the cases of 56 death row inmates seeking to have their sentences commuted.

The move comes after a July 24 meeting during which the board effectively delayed in making a decision on whether to hear those cases.

Read the letter from the governor here.

The pardon board was flooded with requests from all of the state's inmates on death row earlier this year after Governor Edwards, who's nearing the end of his last term in office, publicly acknowledged that he opposed the death penalty.

Prosecutors across the state have come out against the push to clear Louisiana's death row, with East Baton Rouge DA Hillar Moore saying the state was breaking its own rules in an effort to consider clemency for the "worst of the worst."

"This is extremely troubling to us," Moore said Wednesday. "It's contrary to what the law is and what the process has been and speaking to victims today, following this letter because we have to notify them about what's going on, they feel like they are on a roller coaster ride of emotions."

In response to the governor's letter Wednesday, the Louisiana District Attorneys Association published its own statement, saying that prioritizing the requests from death row inmates was "inappropriate and a direct affront to the victims and their families."

The Governor said in his letter that if a commutation were to happen, none of the inmates would be released from prison. The District Attorneys Association said that's not accurate. They pointed to recent examples where people who were serving life sentences without the possibility of parole managed to be released.

"It appears now that he's acting as judge and jury and he does have some rights as governor, not under this process," Moore said.

Read Hillar Moore's statement here.