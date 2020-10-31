Gospel music icon, Bishop Rance Allen dies at age 71

Gospel music star Bishop Rance Allen passed away Saturday morning, CNN reports.

The singer and minister died while recovering from a medical procedure at an Ohio hospital, according to a joint statement issued by Allen's wife, Ellen Allen, and his manager, Toby Jackson.

The world-renowned gospel singer and minister, known for the gospel hit "Something About the Name Jesus," formed The Rance Allen Group with his brothers Tom and Steve in 1969, according to the group's website.

"I wasn't expecting to hear this news this morning," Bryant Scott, the president of Allen's record label, Tyscot Records, said in the statement. "This is a great loss to us personally but also to the church community at large."

"Bishop Allen's unique vocal ministry was an indispensable sound within the Church of God in Christ and Christendom. His gift transcended the boundaries of musical genre as he remained a sought after personality called to perform on global venues," Bishop Robert G. Rudolph Jr. of COGIC said in a statement.

"During this time of uncertainty, we request the continued prayers as well as acts of emotional and spiritual support for the family."

Allen was 71 years of age.