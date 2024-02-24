GET 2 MOVING: Ric Seeling Dance Studio

GET 2 MOVING - This week on Get 2 Moving, WBRZ's Lauren Hawkins spoke to Ric and Mel Seeling with Ric Seeling Dance Studio about ballroom dancing and the common misconceptions about the phrase 'ballroom dancing.'

When people think of ballroom dancing, they picture formal attire and very traditional dances like the tango and foxtrot, said owner Melanie Seeling. This is not always the case. Melanie explains that there are so many forms of dancing and a lot of it is fast-paced and fun.

Not only does ballroom dancing give people a fun way to exercise, but it can also be an enjoyable hobby to learn. Owner and dance instructor Ric Seeling said dancing can be a workout for the brain, too, as the dancers focus on steps and rhythm.

Both Ric and Melanie Seeling instruct private dance classes and also conduct six-week dancing programs consistently.

To register for a six-week program or to get more information, visit the website.